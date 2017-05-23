Man Shot in Leg in Dover

DOVER, Del.- A man was shot in the leg Tuesday morning in Dover, according to police.

Dover police said the 27-year-old victim, whose name has not been released, told officers he was shot near the 7-Eleven at the Hamlet Shopping Center near Walker and Saulsbury roads. However, no other details were provided.

A witness, who happened to be in the area when the shooting happened, drove him to Kent General Hospital around 12:30 a.m. His injuries are not considered life threatening, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130 or through the department's MyPD app. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3000 or online.