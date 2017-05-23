Arson Blamed for Wicomico County House Fire

Possible arson caused a house fire on Winder Street in Salisbury on Monday.

SALISBURY, Md.- Fire officials are investigating a house fire that happened Monday night in Wicomico County.

The fire started in a bedroom closet on the second floor of the Winder Street home. No one was injured, but the fire caused an estimated $1,000 in damages, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

At this time, arson is believed to be the cause of the fire and the suspect is "pending juvenile referral," officials said.