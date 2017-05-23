Man Shot Outside Apartment Building in Newark - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Man Shot Outside Apartment Building in Newark

Newark, Del.-  The New Castle County Police Department is investigating a shooting outside an apartment building in Newark early Tuesday morning.

A 39-year-old man was shot in the upper torso, police said.

The man was taking out his trash at The Elms Apartments on the 2700 block of Normandy Court when he got in an argument with a man in a light colored SUV. Both the victim and the suspect exchanged gunfire, which left the victim injured, according to police.

 He was transported to the Christiana Medical Center conscious and alert.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the New Castle County Police Department at 302-573-2800 or online

