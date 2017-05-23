Man Shot Outside Apartment Building in Newark

One of the last remaining 1950's diner cars on Delmarva is now nothing but rubble.More
Fire officials are investigating a house fire that happened Monday night in Wicomico County, which is believed to be arson.
A man was shot in the leg near a 7-Eleven in Dover early Tuesday morning, according to police.
The Delaware State Police, with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Delaware Department of Justice, arrested five people in connection with a human trafficking case.
A domestic shooting involving an off-duty state trooper in Delaware has left one man shot and the trooper "severely battered."
Authorities say an off-duty Delaware state trooper used her service weapon to shoot and kill her boyfriend in a domestic incident.
A Milford woman has been arrested for disorderly conduct at a medical facility where police say she was told her services were no longer needed.
John Zalewski of Kent County says he'd like to keep poison dart frogs at his home near Milford, something he thinks would not be blocked by the state's permitting process for exotic animals.
Ocean City median project has been postponed till fall of 2018.
The Town of Ocean City said due to bidding they have postponed the Ocean City Median Project.
