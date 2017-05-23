Price Comparison: Where to Buy Crabs Over Memorial Day Weekend

For many people on Delmarva, a favorite way to spend the Memorial Day holiday weekend is by enjoying blue crabs. If you're planning on buying crabs for carryout - either live or steamed - prices vary widely depending on location. Check out the price list below for an idea about how much it will cost you to buy crabs from some local places in the area. Unless otherwise noted, prices listed are for #1 (large) males.*

Location Carryout Address Price by the Bushel Ocean City PGN Crab House 2906 Philadelphia Ave, Ocean City, MD 21842 410-289-8380 Prices not yet determined. Ocean City Higgins Crab House 3102 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD 21842 410-283-2581 $179 Ocean City OCM Crabs 7111 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD 21842 410-520-0457 $320 Ocean City Crab Bag 13005 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD 21842 410-250-3337 1/2 Bushel: $125 West Ocean City Crab Alley 9703 Golf Course Rd, Ocean City, MD 21842 410-213-7800 Prices not yet determined. Berlin Crabs To Go 11247 Ocean Gateway, Berlin, MD 21811 410-641-9379 Prices not yet determined. MP for a dozen large crabs: $75 Fenwick Island Rippons Seafood 36644 Lighthouse Rd, Selbyville, DE 302-436-2624 $360 Fenwick Island Fenwick Crab House 100 Coastal Hwy, Fenwick Island, DE 19944 302-539-2500 $285 Easton Crab Shack 9639 Ocean Gateway, Easton, MD 21601 410-822-7301 $210 Cambridge Kool Ice & Seafood 110 Washington St, Cambridge, MD 21613 $140 Crisfield The Crab Place 504 Maryland Ave, Crisfield, MD 21817 Bushel of jumbo premium crabs: $292.39 Chincoteague Gary Howard Seafood 5315 Deep Hole Rd, Chincoteague Island, VA 23336 757-336-5178 $120 Salisbury 1 Fish 2 Fish 1019 Eastern Shore Dr, Salisbury, MD 21804 410-219-3474 Large: $205 Extra Large: $235 Salisbury Fat Boys LLC 31278 Old Ocean City Rd, Salisbury, MD 21804 410-219-5722 1/2 Bushel: $89 Hebron LNT Seafood 27332 Ocean Gateway, Hebron, MD 21830 443-210-2979 $175

* Prices gathered Tuesday, May 23.