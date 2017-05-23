Price Comparison: Where to Buy Crabs Over Memorial Day Weekend - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Price Comparison: Where to Buy Crabs Over Memorial Day Weekend

Posted: Updated:
For many people on Delmarva, a favorite way to spend the Memorial Day holiday weekend is by enjoying blue crabs. If you're planning on buying crabs for carryout - either live or steamed - prices vary widely depending on location. Check out the price list below for an idea about how much it will cost you to buy crabs from some local places in the area. Unless otherwise noted, prices listed are for #1 (large) males.*

Location

Carryout

Address

Price by the Bushel

Ocean City

PGN Crab House

2906 Philadelphia Ave, Ocean City, MD 21842

410-289-8380

Prices not yet determined.

Ocean City

Higgins Crab House

3102 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD 21842

410-283-2581

$179

Ocean City

OCM Crabs

7111 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD 21842

410-520-0457

$320

Ocean City

Crab Bag

13005 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD 21842

410-250-3337

1/2 Bushel: $125

West Ocean City

Crab Alley

9703 Golf Course Rd, Ocean City, MD 21842

410-213-7800

Prices not yet determined.

Berlin

Crabs To Go

11247 Ocean Gateway, Berlin, MD 21811

410-641-9379

Prices not yet determined. 

MP for a dozen large crabs: $75

Fenwick Island

Rippons Seafood

36644 Lighthouse Rd, Selbyville, DE

302-436-2624

$360

Fenwick Island

Fenwick Crab House

100 Coastal Hwy, Fenwick Island, DE 19944

302-539-2500

$285

Easton

Crab Shack

9639 Ocean Gateway, Easton, MD 21601

410-822-7301

$210

Cambridge

Kool Ice & Seafood

110 Washington St, Cambridge, MD 21613

$140

Crisfield

The Crab Place

504 Maryland Ave, Crisfield, MD 21817

Bushel of jumbo premium crabs: $292.39

Chincoteague

Gary Howard Seafood

5315 Deep Hole Rd, Chincoteague Island, VA 23336

757-336-5178

$120

Salisbury

1 Fish 2 Fish

1019 Eastern Shore Dr, Salisbury, MD 21804

410-219-3474

Large: $205

Extra Large: $235

Salisbury

Fat Boys LLC

31278 Old Ocean City Rd, Salisbury, MD 21804

410-219-5722

1/2 Bushel: $89

Hebron

LNT Seafood

27332 Ocean Gateway, Hebron, MD 21830

443-210-2979

$175

* Prices gathered Tuesday, May 23.

