Del. Fire School Receives Grants to Purchase Training Equipment

DOVER, Del. (AP)- The Delaware State Fire School has received a nearly $440,000 federal grant to add equipment for training exercises.

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester D-Del. and U.S. Sen. Chris Coons D-Del. visited the school Monday to announce the Assistance to Firefighters Grant. This year's grant will provide a forcible entry training trailer, ambulance simulator, and several hazardous materials training props.



Training administrator Tucker Dempsey says they look for equipment that would be beneficial and might not otherwise be funded out the school's budget.



Rochester says Delaware's quality of life improves when firefighters operate more safely and with increased protection for the people they serve.



The school matched nearly 10 percent of the funding, and it's the fourth year that they've received the grant.