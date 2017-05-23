Easton Teacher on Quest to Visit all National Parks in the U.S. - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Easton Teacher on Quest to Visit all National Parks in the U.S.

Chad Dean is on a mission to visit all of the national parks in the United States. (Photo: WBOC) Chad Dean is on a mission to visit all of the national parks in the United States. (Photo: WBOC)

EASTON, Md.- An Easton teacher has made it his mission to visit all of the national parks in the United States. 

Chad Dean, who teaches at Saints Peter and Paul High School, said when he first started teaching he wanted to do more to immerse himself in his curriculum. 

"I was given a class called American Revolution and the Civil War. I immediately thought I should go and visit the battlefields in the curriculum so I could have a better firsthand grasp on what exactly I was teaching," Dean said. 

In doing so, Dean decided he would make a point to visit all the national parks in the United States and bring back what he's learned to the classroom. 

Over time, Dean got hooked. He went from one national park to another and has visited 334 to date. With 417 national parks sites in the United States, Dean is not too far from fulfilling his goal of visiting them all. 

"I think Chad is extreme in terms of his desire and his passion for discipline. He really does go above and beyond and certainly his experiences with the national parks proves that," said James Nemeth, principal of Saints Peter and Paul High School. 

Even though all the pictures might be beautiful, Dean said they still don't do these parks justice. 

"Nothing I say can match what you will see out there," he said. "You have to experience it for yourself."

Dean said when he is done visiting all of the national parks, there are still so many other places left for him to see. 

