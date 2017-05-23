Easton Teacher on Quest to Visit all National Parks in the U.S.

An Easton, Maryland teacher has made it his mission to visit all of the national parks in the United States.More
DOVER, Del. -- Delaware lawmakers on Monday approved reducing a tax break for seniors on school taxes, irking some seniors and worrying some nonprofits about the future of funding for their organizations. The General Assembly's powerful Joint Finance Committee voted to cut the senior tax break on property taxes for schools by 20 percent or as much as $100. Currently, seniors can receive up to $500 off their annual school tax bill. Marvin Garnet of Smyrna said he'll be able to a...More
The Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center is investigating the reported assault of a child on the campus of Salisbury University.More
The Delaware State Police, with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Delaware Department of Justice, arrested five people in connection with a human trafficking case.More
One of the last remaining 1950's diner cars on Delmarva is now nothing but rubble.More
For many people on Delmarva, a favorite way to spend the Memorial Day holiday weekend is by enjoying blue crabs. If you're planning on buying crabs, either live or steamed, prices vary widely depending on location.More
John Zalewski of Kent County says he'd like to keep poison dart frogs at his home near Milford, something he thinks would not be blocked by the state's permitting process for exotic animals.More
