Dark Money Comes With a Twist in Virginia's Statewide Races - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Dark Money Comes With a Twist in Virginia's Statewide Races

Posted: Updated:

By ALAN SUDERMAN
Associated Press
    
RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- In Virginia's closely watched statewide political contests, so-called "dark money" comes with a few ironic twists.
    
Republicans Ed Gillespie and Jill Holtzman Vogel are being attacked by mysterious funds, but also have their own ties to nonprofits that have spent untold millions in untraceable money attacking politicians, often with aggressive ads.
    
And Tom Perriello, who has long called for greater transparency in political funding, has received $230,000 in anonymous donations from a nonprofit he helped start. That makes it one of his single biggest donors in his race for governor.
    
Experts say anonymously funded groups active in campaigns have become commonplace thanks to a series of federal court decisions that loosened campaign finance laws, like the U.S. Supreme Court's Citizens United ruling.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • 2 Arrested in Thefts From Cars Dating Back to April

    2 Arrested in Thefts From Cars Dating Back to April

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 2:42 PM EDT2017-05-23 18:42:00 GMT
    Tuesday, May 23 2017 3:13 PM EDT2017-05-23 19:13:14 GMT
    The car break-ins, which took place across many cities, date back to April 2017The car break-ins, which took place across many cities, date back to April 2017

    Officers from the Easton Police Department have arrested and charged two people who have been connected to the break-ins of unlocked cars in thirteen different cities, dating back to April 2017.

    More

    Officers from the Easton Police Department have arrested and charged two people who have been connected to the break-ins of unlocked cars in 13 different communities on the Eastern Shore of Maryland.

    More

  • Del. Fire School Receives Grants to Purchase Training Equipment

    Del. Fire School Receives Grants to Purchase Training Equipment

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 1:47 PM EDT2017-05-23 17:47:36 GMT
    Tuesday, May 23 2017 1:47 PM EDT2017-05-23 17:47:36 GMT

    The Delaware State Fire School has received a nearly $440,000 federal grant to add equipment for training exercises.      

    More

    The Delaware State Fire School has received a nearly $440,000 federal grant to add equipment for training exercises.      

    More

  • Price Comparison: Where to Buy Crabs Over Memorial Day Weekend

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 10:30 AM EDT2017-05-23 14:30:07 GMT
    Tuesday, May 23 2017 1:29 PM EDT2017-05-23 17:29:33 GMT

    For many people on Delmarva, a favorite way to spend the Memorial Day holiday weekend is by enjoying blue crabs. If you're planning on buying crabs, either live or steamed, prices vary widely depending on location.  

    More

    For many people on Delmarva, a favorite way to spend the Memorial Day holiday weekend is by enjoying blue crabs. If you're planning on buying crabs - either live or steamed - prices vary widely depending on location.  

    More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 5 Arrested in Kent County Human Trafficking Case

    5 Arrested in Kent County Human Trafficking Case

    Monday, May 22 2017 4:59 PM EDT2017-05-22 20:59:41 GMT
    Monday, May 22 2017 11:08 PM EDT2017-05-23 03:08:51 GMT

    The Delaware State Police, with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Delaware Department of Justice, arrested five people in connection with a human trafficking case. 

    More

    The Delaware State Police, with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Delaware Department of Justice, arrested five people in connection with a human trafficking case. 

    More

  • Historic Seaford Diner Torn Down

    Historic Seaford Diner Torn Down

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 10:54 AM EDT2017-05-23 14:54:39 GMT
    Tuesday, May 23 2017 11:54 AM EDT2017-05-23 15:54:33 GMT

     One of the last remaining 1950's diner cars on Delmarva is now nothing but rubble.

    More

     One of the last remaining 1950's diner cars on Delmarva is now nothing but rubble.

    More

  • Man Shot in Leg in Dover

    Man Shot in Leg in Dover

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 8:59 AM EDT2017-05-23 12:59:58 GMT
    Tuesday, May 23 2017 9:13 AM EDT2017-05-23 13:13:59 GMT
    A man was shot near Walker and Saulsbury roads in Dover early Tuesday morning.A man was shot near Walker and Saulsbury roads in Dover early Tuesday morning.

     A man was shot in the leg near a 7-Eleven in Dover early Tuesday morning, according to police. 

    More

     A man was shot in the leg near a 7-Eleven in Dover early Tuesday morning, according to police. 

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices