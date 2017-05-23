Dark Money Comes With a Twist in Virginia's Statewide Races

Officers from the Easton Police Department have arrested and charged two people who have been connected to the break-ins of unlocked cars in thirteen different cities, dating back to April 2017.More
The Delaware State Fire School has received a nearly $440,000 federal grant to add equipment for training exercises.More
For many people on Delmarva, a favorite way to spend the Memorial Day holiday weekend is by enjoying blue crabs. If you're planning on buying crabs, either live or steamed, prices vary widely depending on location.More
The Delaware State Police, with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Delaware Department of Justice, arrested five people in connection with a human trafficking case.More
One of the last remaining 1950's diner cars on Delmarva is now nothing but rubble.More
A man was shot in the leg near a 7-Eleven in Dover early Tuesday morning, according to police.More
John Zalewski of Kent County says he'd like to keep poison dart frogs at his home near Milford, something he thinks would not be blocked by the state's permitting process for exotic animals.More
