2 Arrested in Thefts From Cars Dating Back to April

The car break-ins, which took place across many cities, date back to April 2017

EASTON, Md.- Officers from the Easton Police Department have arrested and charged two people who have been connected to stealing from unlocked cars in 13 different communities on the Eastern Shore of Maryland.

Police were dispatched near Elizabeth Street after a report that someone was looking inside parked cars around 1:45 a.m. on May 12. As officers approached the area, Justin M. Harding, 20, of Secretary, Md., was seen looking inside of cars near Lomax Street and Parris Lane, according to police. He was arrested and identified.

As officers were dealing with Harding, a 17-year-old Dorchester County teen was found inside the car.

A 16-year-old boy was also involved but had fled the area, police said.

According to police, evidence connected them to car break-ins that happened that morning.

Further investigation linked them to car thefts, which targeted unlocked cars, going back to April 2017 in Princess Anne, Fruitland, Salisbury, Delmar, Vienna, East New Market, Mardela Springs, Linkwood, Preston, Trappe, Oxford, Easton and St. Michaels.

The two were charged with rogue and vagabond as well as theft of less than $100, police said.

Several items have been recovered, but police are not sure where they were taken from. If you filed a police report with your local agency, contact it to identify or retrieve items.