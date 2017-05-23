Wanted Woman Found After Police Called Over Argument - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Wanted Woman Found After Police Called Over Argument

Posted: Updated:
Marvin D. Spady and Jennifer M. Sparacio Marvin D. Spady and Jennifer M. Sparacio

MILFORD, Del.- Milford police say a call about an argument led officers to find a woman wanted in connection with several incidents.

Officers arrived at the apartment on Northwest Front Street around 9:30 a.m. Monday, making contact with Marvin D. Spady, 46, of Milford. Spady said he was not aware why officers were called to the home, police said. Authorities said that later on, Spady reversed this, confessing that an "verbal altercation" had taken place.

Spady told officers that 29-year-old Jennifer M. Sparacio was the second person involved but had escaped through a window when they arrived, since she had active warrants out for her arrest, according to police.

However, further investigation revealed that Sparacio was in the home, and she and Spady were taken into custody.

Sparacio initially gave officers a name other than her own to avoid them learning her real identity.

Spady was charged with hindering prosecution, and his bail was set at $1,000 unsecured.

Sparacio was charged with third-degree conspiracy and shoplifting, which were related to a shoplifting incident at a Walgreens back in April. She was also charged with two cases of criminal impersonation: one for giving a false name to an officer on May 19, the other during the May 22 verbal altercation incident, police said. 

She was presented before the Justice of the Peace Court #7, where her bail was set at $1,500 unsecured. Sparacio is scheduled to appear at Kent County Court of Common Pleas in June for an arraignment and the Justice of the Peace Court #6 on June 13 for an arraignment for the May 22 criminal impersonation charge.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 5 Arrested in Kent County Human Trafficking Case

    5 Arrested in Kent County Human Trafficking Case

    Monday, May 22 2017 4:59 PM EDT2017-05-22 20:59:41 GMT
    Monday, May 22 2017 11:08 PM EDT2017-05-23 03:08:51 GMT

    The Delaware State Police, with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Delaware Department of Justice, arrested five people in connection with a human trafficking case. 

    More

    The Delaware State Police, with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Delaware Department of Justice, arrested five people in connection with a human trafficking case. 

    More

  • Historic Seaford Diner Torn Down

    Historic Seaford Diner Torn Down

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 10:54 AM EDT2017-05-23 14:54:39 GMT
    Tuesday, May 23 2017 11:54 AM EDT2017-05-23 15:54:33 GMT

     One of the last remaining 1950's diner cars on Delmarva is now nothing but rubble.

    More

     One of the last remaining 1950's diner cars on Delmarva is now nothing but rubble.

    More

  • Man Shot in Leg in Dover

    Man Shot in Leg in Dover

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 8:59 AM EDT2017-05-23 12:59:58 GMT
    Tuesday, May 23 2017 9:13 AM EDT2017-05-23 13:13:59 GMT
    A man was shot near Walker and Saulsbury roads in Dover early Tuesday morning.A man was shot near Walker and Saulsbury roads in Dover early Tuesday morning.

     A man was shot in the leg near a 7-Eleven in Dover early Tuesday morning, according to police. 

    More

     A man was shot in the leg near a 7-Eleven in Dover early Tuesday morning, according to police. 

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices