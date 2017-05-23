Wanted Woman Found After Police Called Over Argument

MILFORD, Del.- Milford police say a call about an argument led officers to find a woman wanted in connection with several incidents.

Officers arrived at the apartment on Northwest Front Street around 9:30 a.m. Monday, making contact with Marvin D. Spady, 46, of Milford. Spady said he was not aware why officers were called to the home, police said. Authorities said that later on, Spady reversed this, confessing that an "verbal altercation" had taken place.

Spady told officers that 29-year-old Jennifer M. Sparacio was the second person involved but had escaped through a window when they arrived, since she had active warrants out for her arrest, according to police.

However, further investigation revealed that Sparacio was in the home, and she and Spady were taken into custody.

Sparacio initially gave officers a name other than her own to avoid them learning her real identity.

Spady was charged with hindering prosecution, and his bail was set at $1,000 unsecured.

Sparacio was charged with third-degree conspiracy and shoplifting, which were related to a shoplifting incident at a Walgreens back in April. She was also charged with two cases of criminal impersonation: one for giving a false name to an officer on May 19, the other during the May 22 verbal altercation incident, police said.

She was presented before the Justice of the Peace Court #7, where her bail was set at $1,500 unsecured. Sparacio is scheduled to appear at Kent County Court of Common Pleas in June for an arraignment and the Justice of the Peace Court #6 on June 13 for an arraignment for the May 22 criminal impersonation charge.