Maryland Man Charged After Man he Set on Fire in 2015 Dies

WHITE MARSH, Md. (AP)- A Maryland man who pleaded guilty to assault after setting two men on fire is facing new charges after both men died more than a year after the crimes.



Baltimore County Police say in a statement that 25-year-old Shawn Scarinzi died Monday, 17 months after being set on fire during a fight between a friend and a third man.



The other victim, 22-year-old David Campbell, died in January.



Authorities say on Dec. 4, 2015, Scarinzi, Campbell and 29-year-old Christopher Harrison Jr. ran out of gasoline and had gotten gas.



Police say a fight broke out between Campbell and Harrison, who threw gasoline on Campbell and set him on fire. Scarinzi, who was standing near Campbell, was engulfed in flames.



Harrison was charged in May with first-degree murder in Campbell's death.