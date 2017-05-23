Maryland Man Charged After Man he Set on Fire in 2015 Dies

The Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center is investigating the reported assault of a child on the campus of Salisbury University.More
Police have made several arrests in close to two dozen thefts from unlocked cars in two Salisbury neighborhoods.More
A call about a verbal altercation led officers from the Milford Police Department to a wanted woman being found and a man charged with hindering prosecution.More
Milford police say a call about an argument led officers to find a woman wanted in connection with several incidents.More
The Delaware State Police, with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Delaware Department of Justice, arrested five people in connection with a human trafficking case.More
One of the last remaining 1950's diner cars on Delmarva is now nothing but rubble.More
A man was shot in the leg near a 7-Eleven in Dover early Tuesday morning, according to police.More
John Zalewski of Kent County says he'd like to keep poison dart frogs at his home near Milford, something he thinks would not be blocked by the state's permitting process for exotic animals.More
