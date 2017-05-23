Brooke Evans - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Brooke Evans

Brooke Evans is a news producer who started at WBOC in May 2017. Brooke hails from the small town of Mount Airy, Md., but she has spent the last four years in Washington, D.C. She graduated with honors from American University, where she studied journalism and criminal justice. During her time at American, she held several internships with local news organizations, including NBC Washington and Bethesda Magazine, and was heavily involved with student media. In her spare time, Brooke enjoys swimming, running, cooking (although she's not that great at it) and scoping out the best seafood on Delmarva. Email her at bevans@wboc.com .

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 5 Arrested in Kent County Human Trafficking Case

    5 Arrested in Kent County Human Trafficking Case

    Monday, May 22 2017 4:59 PM EDT2017-05-22 20:59:41 GMT
    Monday, May 22 2017 11:08 PM EDT2017-05-23 03:08:51 GMT

    The Delaware State Police, with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Delaware Department of Justice, arrested five people in connection with a human trafficking case. 

    More

    The Delaware State Police, with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Delaware Department of Justice, arrested five people in connection with a human trafficking case. 

    More

  • Historic Seaford Diner Torn Down

    Historic Seaford Diner Torn Down

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 10:54 AM EDT2017-05-23 14:54:39 GMT
    Tuesday, May 23 2017 11:54 AM EDT2017-05-23 15:54:33 GMT

     One of the last remaining 1950's diner cars on Delmarva is now nothing but rubble.

    More

     One of the last remaining 1950's diner cars on Delmarva is now nothing but rubble.

    More

  • Man Shot in Leg in Dover

    Man Shot in Leg in Dover

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 8:59 AM EDT2017-05-23 12:59:58 GMT
    Tuesday, May 23 2017 9:13 AM EDT2017-05-23 13:13:59 GMT
    A man was shot near Walker and Saulsbury roads in Dover early Tuesday morning.A man was shot near Walker and Saulsbury roads in Dover early Tuesday morning.

     A man was shot in the leg near a 7-Eleven in Dover early Tuesday morning, according to police. 

    More

     A man was shot in the leg near a 7-Eleven in Dover early Tuesday morning, according to police. 

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices