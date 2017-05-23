Brooke Evans is a news producer who started at WBOC in May 2017. Brooke hails from the small town of Mount Airy, Md., but she has spent the last four years in Washington, D.C. She graduated with honors from American University, where she studied journalism and criminal justice. During her time at American, she held several internships with local news organizations, including NBC Washington and Bethesda Magazine, and was heavily involved with student media. In her spare time, Brooke enjoys swimming, running, cooking (although she's not that great at it) and scoping out the best seafood on Delmarva. Email her at bevans@wboc.com .