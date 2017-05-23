Arrests Made in Salisbury Vehicle Break-ins

SALISBURY, Md. - Police have made several arrests in close to two dozen thefts from unlocked cars in two Salisbury neighborhoods.

According to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, deputies received 20 reports this month of vehicle break-ins in the Nanticoke Road and Pemberton Road neighborhoods.

During the investigation, detectives said they were able to identify one of the suspects, 32-year-old Major Purnell Jr., who tried to fraudulently deposit stolen checks at several Salisbury banks. The sheriff's office says it was also able to identify two other suspects: 24-year-old Brent Kirby and 29-year-old Kendrick Corbin.

When detectives searched an apartment on Saturday in the Mitchell Landing apartment complex, they said Purnell was there, along with numerous items reported stolen from the vehicle break-ins.

Then on Monday, detectives said they received a call that Kirby was seen walking through the Patriot Drive area. At the same time, sheriff's deputies learned of a tablet being stolen from a vehicle on Patriot Drive. Detectives were able to track the suspect to an apartment in the Mitchell Landing apartment complex, where the stolen tablet was found outside the door, according to the sheriff's office.

When detectives entered the apartment, they said Kirby was hiding under a bed. Eighteen-year-olds Tyrique Beckett and Lymayia Williams were also inside the apartment, detectives said. Beckett gave deputies a fake name, and it was later determined he had a warrant for his arrest. Williams had a district court arrest warrant out of Baltimore County for unrelated charges, according to the sheriff's office.



While searching the apartment, detectives said they found other stolen items, including ID cards, gift cards, loose change and paperwork belonging to victims who reported thefts from their vehicles. All three individuals in the apartment were arrested and released to the Detention Center.

On Tuesday, detectives said they found Corbin at a home on Fairground Drive in Salisbury. The sheriff's office said he was also wanted through the Maryland State Police in Somerset County.on unrelated charges. Corbin was arrested and released to the Detention Center.

The sheriff's office says Hermione Strand of Salisbury was also arrested during the investigation and had an outstanding warrant on unrelated charges.

Anyone who has had anything stolen from his/her vehicle and has not reported it or has any information related to the crimes is asked to contact the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office at at 410-548-4891 or Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.