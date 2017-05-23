Special Needs Student Reportedly Hit By Teacher on SU Field Trip

SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center is investigating the reported assault of a child on the campus of Salisbury University.



According to a campus crime report, a special education teacher from Pinehurst Elementary School "struck" a special needs child while on a field trip on Thursday between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m.



Campus police say the Child Advocacy Center has taken over the investigation, and since it is an active investigation, no other details are being released at this time.