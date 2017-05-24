More Than 1M Virginians Expected to Travel Over Memorial Day - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

More Than 1M Virginians Expected to Travel Over Memorial Day

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Officials expect more than one million Virginians to get away over Memorial Day weekend.
    
AAA estimates that 2.6 percent more Virginians will travel this year over the holiday weekend compared to last year. The group says nearly 90 percent of Virginians traveling are expected to drive.
    
Virginia State Police is urging drivers to buckle up and move over when they see lights flashing on the side of the road.
    
Virginia law says drivers must change lanes when possible if emergency personnel, highway maintenance vehicles and tow trucks with flashing lights are on the side of the road.
    
Nationwide, AAA says more than 39 million people will travel 50 miles or more away from home over the holiday weekend.

  • WBOC Early Morning Weather for Wednesday, May 24, 2017

    WBOC Early Morning Weather for Wednesday, May 24, 2017

