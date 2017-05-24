White Marlin Open Trial Enters Day 3 - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

White Marlin Open Trial Enters Day 3

BALTIMORE- Millions of dollars are still up in the air from last year's White Marlin Open in Ocean City, as day three of the federal trial gets underway Wednesday in Baltimore.
 
On Tuesday, the tournament director testified about the required post-tournament polygraph tests. She said Phil Heasley's test came back as "inconclusive." Heasley is the angler who reeled in last year's biggest white marlin - weighing in a 76.5 pounds- worth $2.8 million. The director added that the boat's caption and the rest of the crew all failed their tests. Because of that, Heasley was not awarded the prize money from the tournament.

Heasley has released a statement maintaining that he and his crew did nothing wrong.

"The Kallianassa's excellent crew and superb captain have always maintained the highest levels of integrity, they will be vindicated and walking tall in the fishing community." said Heasley.

It is now up to a federal judge to decide to whom that money will be awarded.

  • WBOC Early Morning Weather for Wednesday, May 24, 2017

    WBOC Early Morning Weather for Wednesday, May 24, 2017

