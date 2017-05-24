5 of 6 Baltimore Officers Charged in In-custody Death Face Disci - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

5 of 6 Baltimore Officers Charged in In-custody Death Face Discipline

BALTIMORE (AP)- Five of the six Baltimore police officers charged in the in-custody death of a young black man face disciplinary action.
    
An attorney representing the officers confirmed that three officers - Lt. Brian Rice, Sgt. Alicia White and Officer Caesar Goodson- face firing, while two others 0 Officers Edward Nero and Garrett  Miller - face a five-day suspension. Officer William Porter does not face any disciplinary action.
    
The officers were criminally charged in the April 2015 death of Freddie Gray. Three were acquitted. The cases for the remaining officers were dropped.
    
Gray's death prompted civil unrest and massive departmental reform after a Justice Department review revealed longstanding patterns of abuse and discriminatory policing.
    
The Baltimore Police Department outsourced its internal review to two neighboring counties. That review was completed and turned over to department officials earlier this month.

