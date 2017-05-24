Pa. Police: Georgetown Man Mocked, Then Sucker-Punched Man With Cerebral Palsy

WEST CHESTER, Pa.- A Georgetown, Del. man has been arrested after authorities say he mocked and then sucker-punched a man with cerebral palsy as he walked out of a convenience store in West Chester, Pa.

Barry Baker, 29, formerly of Coatesville, Pa. but now of Georgetown, Del., has been charged with simple assault and related charges as a result of the incident.

According to West Chester police, the crime occurred at around 2:30 a.m. May 10 at a 7-Eleven on 200 South High St.

Police said Baker and his friends were at the store, when the 22-year-old male victim drove into the parking lot and parked his vehicle.

The victim then got out of his vehicle and walked into the store. Police said surveillance video of the parking lot showed Baker mocking how the victim walked. Authorities said when the victim came back out, Baker continued to mock the victim, imitating how he moved.

Police said the victim stopped and stood in front of his car, when Baker suddenly punched the victim directly in the face, without warning. Baker then left the scene as the victim put his hand over his face where he was punched.

West Chester Police Chief Scott Bohn said of the incident, “The defendant’s actions in this case are appalling. You wonder what would make an individual treat somebody like that."

Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan called Baker a "bully" and said, "Every decent citizen should be outraged by the defendant's action."

Hogan also commended the victim for "keeping his cool and notifying the police."

Bail was set and posted at 10 percent of $25,000, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 30, 2017.