Police Search For Vehicle Involved in Deadly Hit & Run in Dover

Wicomico County on Wednesday showed off its new synthetic turf ball field at the Henry S. Parker Athletic Complex in Salisbury, and announced that a new youth sports tournament would be held in Wicomico County next summer.More
For many people on Delmarva, a favorite way to spend the Memorial Day holiday weekend is by enjoying blue crabs. If you're planning on buying crabs - either live or steamed - prices vary widely depending on location.More
There could be a record-breaking number of piping plovers nesting in Delaware state parks this season.More
Graco Children's Products is recalling more than 25,000 car seats because the harness webbing can break in a crash and may not keep children restrained.More
Police have made several arrests in close to two dozen thefts from unlocked cars in two Salisbury neighborhoods.More
The Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center is investigating the reported assault of a child on the campus of Salisbury University.More
For many people on Delmarva, a favorite way to spend the Memorial Day holiday weekend is by enjoying blue crabs. If you're planning on buying crabs for carryout - either live or steamed - prices vary widely depending on location. Check out the price list for an idea about how much it will cost you to buy crabs from some local places in the area. Unless otherwise noted, prices listed are for #1 (large) males.More
One of the last remaining 1950's diner cars on Delmarva is now nothing but rubble.
The Seaford Eagle Diner was ripped down Tuesday morning so the owners can re-build a new restaurant on site. Owner Serkan Darilmaz says the diner was in such bad shape that renovating it would've come at an astronomical cost.More