Police Search For Vehicle Involved in Deadly Hit & Run in Dover

DOVER, Del. - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the vehicle involved in a deadly hit and run involving a bicyclist in Dover.

Delaware State Police investigators are looking for a 2002 to 2003 GMC Envoy, possibly maroon in color, with damage to the front grill or hood area and lower bumper.

Police say the crash occurred on May 4 on McKee Road. The victim was 52-year-old Kevin Freese of Dover.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing its investigation into this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant J. Wheatley at 302-698-8518. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword "DSP."