Wicomico Leaders Show Off New Fields, Announce New Sports Tournament

SALISBURY, Md.- Wicomico County leaders are spending money to make money when it comes to sports tourism. On Wednesday, the county showed off its new synthetic turf ball field at the Henry S. Parker Athletic Complex in Salisbury, and announced that a new youth sports tournament would be held in Wicomico County next summer.

The infield turf on field five at the athletic complex is a model for how the three brand new fields will look when they're complete. The county is expanding the athletic complex to include three more fields, all of which will have the new turf. The other four existing fields will remain dirt in the infield. When construction is complete on the $3 million expansion project, there will be eight total ball fields, which is very attractive for tournament organizers.

Wicomico County officials announced Wednesday that the USSSA girls softball tournament will be returning this summer and next summer as well.

"With the beach destination and the county amenities that the county offers for events like this, and now you put on an eight field complex, it's going to be second to none," said Bill Dowell, vice president of USSSA Girls Fast Pitch.

It was also announced on Wednesday the next summer, the Youth Baseball Nationals Tournament, hosted by the Athletx Sports Group, would be coming to Wicomico County and the Henry S. Parker Athletic Complex.

"We intend to make this a long-term home. We are committed to this area of the country. We are committed to these guys in Wicomico County," said Jim Hadaway, CEO of Athletx.

"So if you take the three weeks of the World Series and now an additional week of the youth baseball nationals, we're talking four full weeks where our hotels and our restaurants and our shops are full and money is being generated in the county," said Steve Miller, Wicomico County's director of parks, recreation and tourism.

Along with the new turf infields, new bullpens and dugouts are being built. Plus there will be new scoreboards and a press box as well once the expansion project is complete.