Wicomico Leaders Show Off New Fields, Announce New Sports Tourna - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Wicomico Leaders Show Off New Fields, Announce New Sports Tournament

Posted: Updated:
New turf on Field #5 at the Henry S. Parker Athletic Complex. (Photo: WBOC) New turf on Field #5 at the Henry S. Parker Athletic Complex. (Photo: WBOC)

SALISBURY, Md.- Wicomico County leaders are spending money to make money when it comes to sports tourism. On Wednesday, the county showed off its new synthetic turf ball field at the Henry S. Parker Athletic Complex in Salisbury, and announced that a new youth sports tournament would be held in Wicomico County next summer.

The infield turf on field five at the athletic complex is a model for how the three brand new fields will look when they're complete.  The county is expanding the athletic complex to include three more fields, all of which will have the new turf.  The other four existing fields will remain dirt in the infield.  When construction is complete on the $3 million expansion project, there will be eight total ball fields, which is very attractive for tournament organizers.

Wicomico County officials announced Wednesday that the USSSA girls softball tournament will be returning this summer and next summer as well.

"With the beach destination and the county amenities that the county offers for events like this, and now you put on an eight field complex, it's going to be second to none," said Bill Dowell, vice president of USSSA Girls Fast Pitch.

It was also announced on Wednesday the next summer, the Youth Baseball Nationals Tournament, hosted by the Athletx Sports Group, would be coming to Wicomico County and the Henry S. Parker Athletic Complex.

"We intend to make this a long-term home.  We are committed to this area of the country.  We are committed to these guys in Wicomico County," said Jim Hadaway, CEO of Athletx.

"So if you take the three weeks of the World Series and now an additional week of the youth baseball nationals, we're talking four full weeks where our hotels and our restaurants and our shops are full and money is being generated in the county," said Steve Miller, Wicomico County's director of parks, recreation and tourism.

Along with the new turf infields, new bullpens and dugouts are being built.  Plus there will be new scoreboards and a press box as well once the expansion project is complete.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Wicomico Leaders Show Off New Fields, Announce New Sports Tournament

    Wicomico Leaders Show Off New Fields, Announce New Sports Tournament

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 12:23 PM EDT2017-05-24 16:23:16 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 12:57 PM EDT2017-05-24 16:57:20 GMT

    Wicomico County leaders are spending money to make money when it comes to sports tourism.  Wednesday, the county showed off it's new synthetic turf ball field at the Henry S. Parker Athletic Complex, and announced that a new youth sports tournament would be held in Wicomico County next summer. 

    More

    Wicomico County on Wednesday showed off its new synthetic turf ball field at the Henry S. Parker Athletic Complex in Salisbury, and announced that a new youth sports tournament would be held in Wicomico County next summer.

    More

  • Price Comparison: Where to Buy Crabs Over Memorial Day Weekend

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 10:30 AM EDT2017-05-23 14:30:07 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 12:54 PM EDT2017-05-24 16:54:12 GMT

    For many people on Delmarva, a favorite way to spend the Memorial Day holiday weekend is by enjoying blue crabs. If you're planning on buying crabs, either live or steamed, prices vary widely depending on location.  

    More

    For many people on Delmarva, a favorite way to spend the Memorial Day holiday weekend is by enjoying blue crabs. If you're planning on buying crabs - either live or steamed - prices vary widely depending on location.  

    More

  • DNREC Announces High Number of Nesting Piping Plovers

    DNREC Announces High Number of Nesting Piping Plovers

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 12:18 PM EDT2017-05-24 16:18:49 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 12:18 PM EDT2017-05-24 16:18:49 GMT

    There could be a record-breaking number of piping plovers nesting in Delaware state parks this season.

    More

    There could be a record-breaking number of piping plovers nesting in Delaware state parks this season.

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Price Comparison: Where to Buy Crabs Over Memorial Day Weekend

    Price Comparison: Where to Buy Crabs Over Memorial Day Weekend

    For many people on Delmarva, a favorite way to spend the Memorial Day holiday weekend is by enjoying blue crabs. If you're planning on buying crabs for carryout - either live or steamed - prices vary widely depending on location. Check out the price list for an idea about how much it will cost you to buy crabs from some local places in the area. Unless otherwise noted, prices listed are for #1 (large) males.

    More

    For many people on Delmarva, a favorite way to spend the Memorial Day holiday weekend is by enjoying blue crabs. If you're planning on buying crabs for carryout - either live or steamed - prices vary widely depending on location. Check out the price list for an idea about how much it will cost you to buy crabs from some local places in the area. Unless otherwise noted, prices listed are for #1 (large) males.

    More

  • Historic Seaford Diner Torn Down

    Historic Seaford Diner Torn Down

    One of the last remaining 1950's diner cars on Delmarva is now nothing but rubble.

    The Seaford Eagle Diner was ripped down Tuesday morning so the owners can re-build a new restaurant on site. Owner Serkan Darilmaz says the diner was in such bad shape that renovating it would've come at an astronomical cost.

    More

    One of the last remaining 1950's diner cars on Delmarva is now nothing but rubble.

    The Seaford Eagle Diner was ripped down Tuesday morning so the owners can re-build a new restaurant on site. Owner Serkan Darilmaz says the diner was in such bad shape that renovating it would've come at an astronomical cost.

    More

  • WBOC Early Morning Weather for Wednesday, May 24, 2017

    WBOC Early Morning Weather for Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices