Virginia Zoo Welcomes New Red Panda, Masu

Delaware State Police are requesting assistance in locating a man wanted on assault charges.More
Delaware State Police are requesting assistance in locating a man wanted on assault charges.More
The town of Milton has issued a response to the ACLU's filing of a lawsuit over a resident's political signs.More
The town of Milton has issued a response to the ACLU's filing of a lawsuit over a resident's political signs.More
Police are looking for a suspect they say used a box cutter to slash a man he tried to rob in the parking lot of the Rodney Village Shopping Center in Dover.More
Police are looking for a suspect they say used a box cutter to slash a man he tried to rob in the parking lot of the Rodney Village Shopping Center in Dover.More
Graco Children's Products is recalling more than 25,000 car seats because the harness webbing can break in a crash and may not keep children restrained.More
Graco Children's Products is recalling more than 25,000 car seats because the harness webbing can break in a crash and may not keep children restrained.More
A Georgetown, Del. man has been arrested after authorities say he mocked and then sucker-punched a man with cerebral palsy as he walked out of a convenience store in West Chester, Pa.More
A Georgetown, Del. man has been arrested after authorities say he mocked and then sucker-punched a man with cerebral palsy as he walked out of a convenience store in West Chester, Pennsylvania.More
Police have made several arrests in close to two dozen thefts from unlocked cars in two Salisbury neighborhoods.More
Police have made several arrests in close to two dozen thefts from unlocked cars in two Salisbury neighborhoods.More
For many people on Delmarva, a favorite way to spend the Memorial Day holiday weekend is by enjoying blue crabs. If you're planning on buying crabs for carryout - either live or steamed - prices vary widely depending on location. Check out the price list for an idea about how much it will cost you to buy crabs from some local places in the area. Unless otherwise noted, prices listed are for #1 (large) males.More
For many people on Delmarva, a favorite way to spend the Memorial Day holiday weekend is by enjoying blue crabs. If you're planning on buying crabs for carryout - either live or steamed - prices vary widely depending on location. Check out the price list for an idea about how much it will cost you to buy crabs from some local places in the area. Unless otherwise noted, prices listed are for #1 (large) males.More
One of the last remaining 1950's diner cars on Delmarva is now nothing but rubble.
The Seaford Eagle Diner was ripped down Tuesday morning so the owners can re-build a new restaurant on site. Owner Serkan Darilmaz says the diner was in such bad shape that renovating it would've come at an astronomical cost.More
One of the last remaining 1950's diner cars on Delmarva is now nothing but rubble.
The Seaford Eagle Diner was ripped down Tuesday morning so the owners can re-build a new restaurant on site. Owner Serkan Darilmaz says the diner was in such bad shape that renovating it would've come at an astronomical cost.More