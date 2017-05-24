Virginia Zoo Welcomes New Red Panda, Masu

NORFOLK, Va. (AP)- The Virginia Zoo has a new red panda after one of its red pandas disappeared months ago.



Media outlets report the Virginia Zoo said in a release that Masu, a nearly 1-year-old red panda, was introduced to her new exhibit Sunday.



She was born at the Denver Zoo last June, but was moved to the Virginia Zoo under the recommendation of the Association of Zoos and Aquarium Species Survival Plan. The plan manages population and genetic diversity among zoo animals.



Masu will be paired with Timur, a male red panda. The zoo says they expect Masu to become acclimated to her environment in seven to 10 days.



The zoo's statement also remembers Sunny, a 19-month-old red panda that has been missing since January.