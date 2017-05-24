Escapees From Virginia Federal Prison Caught in Mexico

PENNINGTON GAP, Va. (AP)- Two escapees from a Virginia federal prison were found in Mexico after nearly three weeks on the run.



The U.S. Marshals Service said in a statement Wednesday that the two men who escaped from U.S. Penitentiary Lee earlier this month were found Tuesday.



Deputy U.S. Marshal Byron Schiesz says 35-year-old Salah Mohamed and 37-year-old Kamal Qazah, who walked away from a less-restrictive satellite camp next to the penitentiary, were found in the Mexico City area. He says they were returned to the United States on Wednesday and will be charged with escape.



Qazah was serving 18 years for his role in a cigarette smuggling ring operating in North and South Carolina. Mohamed was serving more than 20 years for drug, contraband cigarette and money laundering conspiracy convictions in Virginia.