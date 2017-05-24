Man Slashed by Box Cutter-Wielding Suspect in Dover

DOVER, Del.– Police are looking for a suspect they say used a box cutter to slash a man he tried to rob in the parking lot of the Rodney Village Shopping Center in Dover.

Delaware State Police said the incident occurred around 9 p.m. Monday as the 33-year-old victim was walking northwest through the shopping plaza, located at 1600 block of South Governors Avenue, when he was confronted by an unknown male suspect who demanded money. Troopers said when the victim informed him that he did not have any cash, the suspect pulled a box cutter from his pocket and cut the victim on the forearm before running away. The victim was later transported to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

According to police, the suspect was described as black, between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9, 170-180 pounds, wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and a black head cover.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Troop 3 Major Crimes Unit at 302-698-8434. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”