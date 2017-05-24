Milton Responds to ACLU Lawsuit Over Political Signs - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Milton Responds to ACLU Lawsuit Over Political Signs

MILTON, Del. - The town of Milton has issued a response to the ACLU's filing of a lawsuit over a resident's political signs.

On Wednesday, the town said it has "filed to remove the matter to federal court."

In February, a town code enforcement officer told Penny Nickerson, who lives on Union Street in Milton, she had to take down several political signs in her front yard, which contained phrases such as, "Love Trumps Hate" and "Women's Rights = Human Rights."

According to Milton town code, political signs "may be erected no sooner than 90 days prior to any contested election or referendum and shall be removed within 14 days following the election or referendum."

The town added in the statement issued Wednesday that "the U.S. Supreme Court recently confirmed that a municipality may reasonably view the general regulation of signs as necessary, as signs may obstruct views, distract motorists, displace alternative uses for land, and pose other problems that legitimately call for regulation."

But Nickerson believes Milton's sign ordinance restricts her right to free speech, which is why the ACLU of Delaware is suing the town of Milton.

The town says it will non comment on the matter "in respects for the judicial system and due process."

