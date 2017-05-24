Four Arrested, Two Wanted After Two Month Investigation

Shamarr Willingham and Anthony Daniels are wanted for drug and weapons offenses.

DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department wrapped up a two month investigation with the arrest of four suspects and charges pending for two suspects on drug and weapons offenses.

Many of the suspects are affiliated with a local gang, according to police.

Officers searched two different properties in the first block of S. Kirkwood Street. During the raids, police discovered five firearms, 16 grams of crack cocaine, 34 ecstasy pills, 120 milliliters of codeine, 12 oxycodone pills, 35.3 grams of marijuana as well as a marijuana plant being ground behind one of the homes.

Police arrested Tyrie Black, 25, Andre Blake, 36, Dexter Brown, 24, and Azwan Wilson, 24. Shamarr Willingham and Anthony Daniels are still being sought.