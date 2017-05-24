Police Searching for Dover Man Wanted on Assault Charges

DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police are requesting assistance in locating a man wanted on assault charges.

Police say Maurice J. Wells, 35 of Dover, is wanted for two counts of assault, strangulation, terroristic threatening and six counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

According to State Police, Wells is wanted in connection with two separate incidents that occurred on May 19 and May 21, when troopers say he struck a 30-year-old woman with a closed fist and choked her, all while in the presence of the victim's three young children.

If anyone has any information in reference to Maurice Wells' whereabouts, they are asked to contact Troop 3 Major Crimes Unit at 302-698-8434. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword "DSP."