Long Neck Kick n' Chicken Reopens

LONG NECK, Del.- After closing its doors due to multiple burglaries the Long Neck Kick n' Chicken is now re-open.

Owner Charlie Pollard tells WBOC he decided to re-open after seeing the community come together in light of a perceived uptick in crime.

"I'm not gonna be that tombstone on the side of the road as a constant reminder that I'm not going to be supportive of them," he says. "They're being incredibly supportive of me, so I need to do the right thing right now. And that is re-open and be part of this community."

Pollard says he's in the process of increasing security at the restaurant, including high-flood lighting outside, adding bolts to doors and further securing windows. He is optimistic for the future.

"I'm not alone out here fighting that person hiding in the dark," he says. "The lights have been turned on. Things will change."

The restaurant is open at 10:30 everyday.