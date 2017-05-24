Long Neck Kick n' Chicken Reopens

Crabbing season is well underway, and that means hundreds of thousands of crab pots are in the Chesapeake Bay catching blue crabs. However, many of those pots can quickly become "ghost" pots, sinking to the bottom of the bay and taking millions of crabs with them. These ghost pots have been a problem in the bay for decades, diminishing the crab population, and potentially costing watermen millions of dollars.More
Cruisin' leaves it's mark on Ocean City.More
The Dover Police Department says two people were hurt in an afternoon shooting in the Capitol Green neighborhood.More
Graco Children's Products is recalling more than 25,000 car seats because the harness webbing can break in a crash and may not keep children restrained.More
A Georgetown, Del. man has been arrested after authorities say he mocked and then sucker-punched a man with cerebral palsy as he walked out of a convenience store in West Chester, Pa.More
Police have made several arrests in close to two dozen thefts from unlocked cars in two Salisbury neighborhoods.More
For many people on Delmarva, a favorite way to spend the Memorial Day holiday weekend is by enjoying blue crabs. If you're planning on buying crabs for carryout - either live or steamed - prices vary widely depending on location. Check out the price list for an idea about how much it will cost you to buy crabs from some local places in the area. Unless otherwise noted, prices listed are for #1 (large) males.More
One of the last remaining 1950's diner cars on Delmarva is now nothing but rubble.
The Seaford Eagle Diner was ripped down Tuesday morning so the owners can re-build a new restaurant on site. Owner Serkan Darilmaz says the diner was in such bad shape that renovating it would've come at an astronomical cost.More
