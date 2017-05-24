Little Creek to Hold Meeting on Proposed Dog Park - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Little Creek to Hold Meeting on Proposed Dog Park

LITTLE CREEK, Del. -- The town of Little Creek is holding a public meeting on Wednesday night on adding a dog park.

The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Little Creek Volunteer Fire Company. Mayor Glenn Gauvry said the meeting would be focused on seeing whether the proposed dog park, planned for a portion of the park area next to the post office, would be supported.

Depending on the reception, Gauvry said he intended to push ahead with a plan to approach the Kent County Levy Court about getting primary funding for the dog park, which is expected to cost at least $15,000.

