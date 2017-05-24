Two Men Shot While Filming Rap Video in Dover

DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department says two people were hurt in an afternoon shooting in the Capitol Green neighborhood.

Police say it happened just after 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Officers responded to the area for multiple reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers say they were advised that one 28 year old victim had run into the Thomas Collins building with a gunshot wound to his hand. The victim told officers that he was outside filming a rap video when an unknown suspect shot at him. Police say the victim refused medical treatment for his injury.

Officials at Kent General Hospital then notified police that a second 28 year old victim had been transported to the Emergency Room for a gunshot wound to his lower left leg. The second victim told police he ran to the parking lot of Dunkin' Donuts at East Water Street and South DuPont Highway when an unknown person took him to the hospital.

Police say both victims have been minimally cooperative with police to this point in the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302)736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or on-line at tipsubmit.com or through the Dover Police Department MyPD Mobile App