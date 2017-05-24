Two Men Shot While Filming Rap Video in Dover - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Two Men Shot While Filming Rap Video in Dover

Posted: Updated:
By Micheal Kettelberger
Connect

DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department says two people were hurt in an afternoon shooting in the Capitol Green neighborhood.

Police say it happened just after 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Officers responded to the area for multiple reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers say they were advised that one 28 year old victim had run into the Thomas Collins building with a gunshot wound to his hand. The victim told officers that he was outside filming a rap video when an unknown suspect shot at him. Police say the victim refused medical treatment for his injury.

Officials at Kent General Hospital then notified police that a second 28 year old victim had been transported to the Emergency Room for a gunshot wound to his lower left leg. The second victim told police he ran to the parking lot of Dunkin' Donuts at East Water Street and South DuPont Highway when an unknown person took him to the hospital.

Police say both victims have been minimally cooperative with police to this point in the investigation.  

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302)736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or on-line at tipsubmit.com or through the Dover Police Department MyPD Mobile App

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • 'Ghost Pots' Hurting Chesapeake Bay's Blue Crab Population

    'Ghost Pots' Hurting Chesapeake Bay's Blue Crab Population

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 10:28 AM EDT2017-05-24 14:28:22 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 6:39 PM EDT2017-05-24 22:39:06 GMT

    Crabbing season is well underway, and that means hundreds of thousands of crab pots are in the Chesapeake Bay catching blue crabs. However, many of those pots can quickly become "ghost" pots, sinking to the bottom of the bay and taking millions of crabs with them. These ghost pots have been a problem in the bay for decades, diminishing the crab population, and potentially costing watermen millions of dollars.

    More

    Crabbing season is well underway, and that means hundreds of thousands of crab pots are in the Chesapeake Bay catching blue crabs. However, many of those pots can quickly become "ghost" pots, sinking to the bottom of the bay and taking millions of crabs with them. Those ghost pots have been a problem in the bay for decades, diminishing the crab population, and potentially costing watermen millions of dollars.

    More

  • Cruisin' Leaves it's Mark on Ocean City

    Cruisin' Leaves it's Mark on Ocean City

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-05-24 22:38:22 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-05-24 22:38:22 GMT

     Cruisin' leaves it's mark on Ocean City. 

    More

     Cruisin' leaves it's mark on Ocean City. 

    More

  • Two Men Shot While Filming Rap Video in Dover

    Two Men Shot While Filming Rap Video in Dover

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 6:34 PM EDT2017-05-24 22:34:18 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 6:34 PM EDT2017-05-24 22:34:18 GMT

    The Dover Police Department says two people were hurt in an afternoon shooting in the Capitol Green neighborhood. 

    More

    The Dover Police Department says two people were hurt in an afternoon shooting in the Capitol Green neighborhood. 

    More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Graco Recalls Car Seats; Webbing May Not Hold Child in Crash

    Graco Recalls Car Seats; Webbing May Not Hold Child in Crash

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 9:50 AM EDT2017-05-24 13:50:46 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 9:50 AM EDT2017-05-24 13:50:46 GMT

    Graco Children's Products is recalling more than 25,000 car seats because the harness webbing can break in a crash and may not keep children restrained.

    More

    Graco Children's Products is recalling more than 25,000 car seats because the harness webbing can break in a crash and may not keep children restrained.

    More

  • Pa. Police: Georgetown Man Mocked, Then Sucker-Punched Man With Cerebral Palsy

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:43 AM EDT2017-05-24 15:43:30 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:55 AM EDT2017-05-24 15:55:06 GMT

    A Georgetown, Del. man has been arrested after authorities say he mocked and then sucker-punched a man with cerebral palsy as he walked out of a convenience store in West Chester, Pa.

    More

    A Georgetown, Del. man has been arrested after authorities say he mocked and then sucker-punched a man with cerebral palsy as he walked out of a convenience store in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

    More

  • Arrests Made in Salisbury Vehicle Break-ins

    Arrests Made in Salisbury Vehicle Break-ins

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 3:43 PM EDT2017-05-23 19:43:08 GMT
    Tuesday, May 23 2017 10:51 PM EDT2017-05-24 02:51:16 GMT

    Police have made several arrests in close to two dozen thefts from unlocked cars in two Salisbury neighborhoods.

    More

    Police have made several arrests in close to two dozen thefts from unlocked cars in two Salisbury neighborhoods.

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Price Comparison: Where to Buy Crabs Over Memorial Day Weekend

    Price Comparison: Where to Buy Crabs Over Memorial Day Weekend

    For many people on Delmarva, a favorite way to spend the Memorial Day holiday weekend is by enjoying blue crabs. If you're planning on buying crabs for carryout - either live or steamed - prices vary widely depending on location. Check out the price list for an idea about how much it will cost you to buy crabs from some local places in the area. Unless otherwise noted, prices listed are for #1 (large) males.

    More

    For many people on Delmarva, a favorite way to spend the Memorial Day holiday weekend is by enjoying blue crabs. If you're planning on buying crabs for carryout - either live or steamed - prices vary widely depending on location. Check out the price list for an idea about how much it will cost you to buy crabs from some local places in the area. Unless otherwise noted, prices listed are for #1 (large) males.

    More

  • Historic Seaford Diner Torn Down

    Historic Seaford Diner Torn Down

    One of the last remaining 1950's diner cars on Delmarva is now nothing but rubble.

    The Seaford Eagle Diner was ripped down Tuesday morning so the owners can re-build a new restaurant on site. Owner Serkan Darilmaz says the diner was in such bad shape that renovating it would've come at an astronomical cost.

    More

    One of the last remaining 1950's diner cars on Delmarva is now nothing but rubble.

    The Seaford Eagle Diner was ripped down Tuesday morning so the owners can re-build a new restaurant on site. Owner Serkan Darilmaz says the diner was in such bad shape that renovating it would've come at an astronomical cost.

    More

  • WBOC Early Morning Weather for Wednesday, May 24, 2017

    WBOC Early Morning Weather for Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices