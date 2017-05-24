OCEAN CITY, Md.- Cruisin' leaves it's mark on Ocean City.

You can see the skid marks on the roads of Seaside Village in West Ocean City.

Marks that remind residents who live there of the chaos that occurred last weekend.

Terri Wilson who lives in one of the condo's at Seaside Village said, "Now it's just you go to the coastal highway or even here on our personal streets to see them do wheeleys and destroying our streets."

Others in Ocean City said that this event isn't what it used to be.

Effie Cox of Ocean Pines said, "It's grown into something its never intended. I mean I love classic cars but what this was is just something totally different."

"Because of the traffic, because of the burnouts, because of people genuinely being scared to walk, ride bikes things like that. We witness a lot of people that actively avoid ocean city," said Wyatt Harrison of Ocean City.

Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan understands the concerns many people have. He said, " We realize that this has now become a problem and is something that needs to be addressed. I think there's a number of things that we should consider. Canceling is one but I also think we should consider moving the event."

Mayor Meehan said the event would still be located in Ocean City but they would consider moving it to a different month.