Double Shooting in Dover, Victims "Minimally Cooperative"

Double Shooting in Dover, Victims "Minimally Cooperative"

DOVER, Del. -- Two people on Wednesday were shot in Dover while a rap video was being filmed, police said.

It happened about 2:09 p.m. on the 400 block of Water Street in the Capital Green community, according to M/Cpl. Mark Hoffman.

One of the men who was shot fled into the nearby Thomas Collins Building, a state office building, Hoffman said.

One 28-year-old man, who refused medical treatment for a gunshot wound to his hand, told investigators he was outside filming a rap video when someone opened fire, Hoffman said.

Police were notified by Kent General Hospital about a second 28-year-old man seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to his leg, Hoffman said.

Both victims were "minimally cooperative," police said

