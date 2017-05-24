Laurel Police Looking for a Shoplifting Suspect

LAUREL, Del. - The Laurel Police Department is currently investigating a shoplifting incident at a Royal Farms.

Police say it happened on Tuesday, May 23rd, 2017 around 6:15pm at the Royal Farms on Georgetown Rd, Laurel, DE.

Officers say a woman entered the Royal Farms and removed several items from the shelves and then left the store without paying for the items.

Officers say the suspect is between 45-55 years of age with graying hair and approximately 5’5”.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the white female or location please contact the Laurel Police Department at 302-875-2244 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.