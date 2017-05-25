HSBC to Close New Castle Center, Move About 400 Jobs

Crabbing season is well underway, and that means hundreds of thousands of crab pots are in the Chesapeake Bay catching blue crabs. However, many of those pots can quickly become "ghost" pots, sinking to the bottom of the bay and taking millions of crabs with them. These ghost pots have been a problem in the bay for decades, diminishing the crab population, and potentially costing watermen millions of dollars.More
Cruisin' leaves it's mark on Ocean City.
Financial services company HSBC Bank USA will move about 400 jobs out of Delaware.
The Dover Police Department says two people were hurt in an afternoon shooting in the Capitol Green neighborhood.
The Dover Police Department wrapped up a two month investigation with the arrest of four suspects and charges pending for two suspects on drug and weapons offenses.
A Georgetown, Del. man has been arrested after authorities say he mocked and then sucker-punched a man with cerebral palsy as he walked out of a convenience store in West Chester, Pa.
You can see the skid marks on the roads of Seaside Village in West Ocean City.
Marks that remind residents who live there of the chaos that occurred last weekend.
Terri Wilson who lives in one of the condo's at Seaside Village said, "Now it's just you go to the coastal highway or even here on our personal streets to see them do wheeleys and destroying our streets.
Crabbing season is well underway, and that means hundreds of thousands of crab pots are in the Chesapeake Bay catching blue crabs.
Every morning during crabbing season, you can see watermen gathering up their pots, collecting their catch, and putting the pots back in the water. What you cannot see is the problem: pots that have had their lines severed sit on the bay's bottom, sometimes never seen again, along with the crabs inside them.
