HSBC to Close New Castle Center, Move About 400 Jobs - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

HSBC to Close New Castle Center, Move About 400 Jobs

Posted:

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP)- Financial services company HSBC Bank USA will move about 400 jobs out of Delaware.
    
Robert Sherman, HSBC's vice president of public affairs, said in an internal announcement Tuesday that the company would be shuttering its facility at Churchman's Corporate Center in New Castle County and 400 employees will be relocated to the Buffalo and Chicago areas over the next year.
    
Sherman says about 50 workers will be offered an opportunity to work remotely or out of the company's Wilmington office. He says the company will offer severance packages and outplacement services for employees who don't relocate. A small number of positions will be eliminated.
    
Gov. John Carney says they're going to do their best to connect workers affected by this decision with the resources to successfully land on their feet.

