Md. Governor to Sign Bills to Fight Opioid Addiction

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - A package of measures in Maryland to battle opioid overdoses are scheduled to be signed into law by Gov. Larry Hogan.
    
The governor has a bill signing ceremony scheduled Thursday with House Speaker Michael Busch and Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller.
    
One measure is called the HOPE Act. It requires hospitals to set a new protocol for discharging patients treated for substance abuse disorders. It also increases access to the overdose-reversal drug known as naloxone. The bill also provides added funding for community behavioral health providers.
    
A separate bill is called the Start Talking Maryland Act. It requires education programs in schools on opioid addiction.
    
The governor also will be signing several other bills aimed at fighting opioid addiction.
 

  • University of Maryland Stepping up Efforts to Fight Hate

    Thursday, May 25 2017 9:26 AM EDT2017-05-25 13:26:27 GMT
    After a deadly stabbing under investigation as a possible hate crime, the University of Maryland is stepping up efforts to battle hate on campus.

    After a deadly stabbing under investigation as a possible hate crime, the University of Maryland is stepping up efforts to battle hate on campus.

  • Polygraph Tests at Heart of White Marlin Open Trial

    Thursday, May 25 2017 8:43 AM EDT2017-05-25 12:43:34 GMT
    Thursday marks day four of the White Marlin Open trial in Baltimore, in which a federal judge has to figure out who will get the millions of dollars in prize money from last year's tournament held in Ocean City.

    Thursday marks day four of the White Marlin Open trial in Baltimore, in which a federal judge has to figure out who will get the millions of dollars in prize money from last year's tournament held in Ocean City.

  • OC Police Arrest 7 in Human Trafficking Operation

    Thursday, May 25 2017 8:09 AM EDT2017-05-25 12:09:57 GMT
    Ocean City police say they have arrested seven people in connection with a human trafficking operation in the resort town.

    Ocean City police say they have arrested seven people in connection with a human trafficking operation in the resort town.

  • Cruisin' Leaves its Mark on Ocean City

    You can see the skid marks on the roads of Seaside Village in West Ocean City.

    Terri Wilson who lives in one of the condo's at Seaside Village said, "Now it's just you go to the coastal highway or even here on our personal streets to see them do wheeleys and destroying our streets.

  • 'Ghost Pots' Hurting Chesapeake Bay's Blue Crab Population

    Crabbing season is well underway, and that means hundreds of thousands of crab pots are in the Chesapeake Bay catching blue crabs.

    Every morning during crabbing season, you can see watermen gathering up their pots, collecting their catch, and putting the pots back in the water. What you cannot see is the problem: pots that have had their lines severed sit on the bay's bottom, sometimes never seen again, along with the crabs inside them.

  • WBOC Early Morning Weather for Thursday, May 25, 2017

