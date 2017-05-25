Polygraph Tests at Heart of White Marlin Open Trial - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Polygraph Tests at Heart of White Marlin Open Trial

Wednesday afternoon's White Marlin Open trial in Baltimore. (Courtroom sketch by Bill Hennessy) Wednesday afternoon's White Marlin Open trial in Baltimore. (Courtroom sketch by Bill Hennessy)
Phil Heasley's attorney, Hugh Cropper, of Booth, Booth, Cropper and Marriner, out of Ocean City. (Courtroom sketch: Bill Hennessy) Phil Heasley's attorney, Hugh Cropper, of Booth, Booth, Cropper and Marriner, out of Ocean City. (Courtroom sketch: Bill Hennessy)

BALTIMORE- Thursday marks day four of the White Marlin Open trial in Baltimore, in which a federal judge has to figure out who will get the millions of dollars in prize money from last year's tournament held in Ocean City.

The plaintiff, the White Marlin Open, will call only one witness, and depending on how long that lasts, that will be it until next Tuesday.

The winner of last year's tournament, Phil Heasley, reeled in the event's biggest white marlin, weighing in at 76.5 pounds. However, Heasley and his boat mates failed to pass their polygraph tests and were disqualified.

His attorneys tried to discredit those tests. They pointed out the man who administered the tests, Dave Sandman, made a mistake on one of the questions he asked two of Hensley's boatmates.  Saneman admitted the error requiring a question about what time the boat had passed a buoy on their way out to fish for the white marlin. The judge responded by asking if the same mistake was made regarding Heasley's questions and the answer was "no."

The judge's response could prove pivotal since Heasley stands to collect the $2.8 million prize money if he prevails. If Heasley loses, the money could be divided up by more than a dozen other fishermen. 

Heasley and his fishing crew continue to say they did nothing wrong. In a statement, Heasley said, "The Kallianassa's excellent crew and superb captain have always maintained the highest levels of integrity. They will be vindicated and walking tall in the fishing community."

Testimony continues Thursday at 10 a.m. 

