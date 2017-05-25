University of Maryland Stepping up Efforts to Fight Hate - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

University of Maryland Stepping up Efforts to Fight Hate

In the photo provided by Neal Augenstein, WTOP, Richard Collins III's graduation gown draped over front row chairs at Bowie State University ceremony, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in College Park, Md. (Photo: AP) In the photo provided by Neal Augenstein, WTOP, Richard Collins III's graduation gown draped over front row chairs at Bowie State University ceremony, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in College Park, Md. (Photo: AP)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP)- After a deadly stabbing under investigation as a possible hate crime, the University of Maryland is stepping up efforts to battle hate on campus.
    
President Wallace Loh announced Wednesday that the school will create a hate-bias and campus safety task force and an annual report tracking hate-bias incidents.
    
The school also will create a rapid-response team to support hate incident subjects and allocate $100,000 for diversity and inclusion efforts. The Athletic Council will be asked to examine how to strengthen policy to explicitly prohibit hate-bias symbols or actions at athletic venues and remove violators.
    
The announcement comes days after police say a visiting black Bowie State University student was stabbed by a white Maryland student on campus. Sean Urbanski is charged with murder in Richard Collins III's death.

