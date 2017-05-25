Woman in Custody for Onley Church Armed Robbery

ONLEY, Va. - A woman from Onancock, Virginia is in custody after being charged in the armed robbery of a church.

Sheriff's officials in Accomack County said the robbery happened at St. Peter's Catholic Church on Wednesday.

According to Sheriff Todd Godwin, his office received a report of an armed robbery at 12:18 pm. When deputies arrived, it was determined that a woman dressed in dark clothing had entered the church and robbed the victim of an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect then ran from the church. The suspect was described as a heavy set black female.

As a result of the investigation, arrest warrants for robbery, abduction, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony were obtained for 52-year-old Bertisha Rose Johnson of Onancock. Johnson was taken into custody and is being held in the Accomack County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666.

Tips may also be submitted through our website at www.accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.