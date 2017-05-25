Pilot Killed in Helicopter Crash at Delaware Industrial Park

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS/AP)- A medical helicopter has crashed behind a building in a Delaware industrial park, killing the pilot. No other injuries have been reported.



The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the Eurocopter E135 helicopter crashed just before noon Thursday about 1 mile (1.5 kilometers) southeast of New Castle Airport. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash.



Delaware State Police spokesman Cpl. Jeffrey Hale said the pilot was the only person on board and was pronounced dead at the scene. Hale said the helicopter crashed into a ditch behind a U.S. Post office facility, causing minor damage to an outbuilding and vehicles parked behind the building.



James Salmon is a spokesman for the airport's operator, Delaware River and Bay Authority. He said the helicopter wasn't engaged in life-saving operations.