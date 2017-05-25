Rehoboth Beach Outfall Project Moving Forward

DOVER, Del.- Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Shawn M. Garvin on Thursday gave approval to construction of an outfall that will discharge Rehoboth Beach's treated wastewater into the Atlantic Ocean, eliminating the largest remaining point source discharge into Delaware’s inland bays.

According to DNREC, before issuing the permits, the department evaluated the wastewater project put forward by the city to ensure that the remedy chosen by the city – the ocean outfall – met all legal, scientific and technical standards for bringing the city into compliance with its wastewater discharge. The department is issuing permits for the outfall based on Garvin's determination that the city of Rehoboth Beach satisfied all regulatory requirements with its applications.

According to DNREC, during hearings about the project stakeholders had expressed concern about the ocean outfall’s potential impacts to Hen and Chicken Shoals, an important habitat for numerous marine species. DNREC said that information in the hearing record, however, demonstrates that the outfall's alignment completely avoids Hen and Chicken Shoals and that the effluent, treated to a very high level, will not appreciably impact the shoals.

DNREC said work done for Rehoboth by the city’s consultants also demonstrated that water quality, natural resources and public health would be protected by the alignment of the outfall, and that constructing it would have minimal environmental impact. Permits approved by DNREC will restrict all work on the outfall to the colder months when wildlife and marine animals, including piping plovers, ospreys, and migrating fish, turtles and mammals, will not be impacted. Likewise, work will only be done during the offseason to avoid disruption of recreational uses of Rehoboth’s Deauville Beach, according to DNREC.

Garvin signed order giving approval to the project states that the ocean outfall was the remedy chosen by the City of Rehoboth Beach for complying with a court order to stop discharging effluent from the city’s wastewater treatment plant into the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal by June 1, 2018. The outfall will enable Rehoboth to achieve compliance with federal Clean Water Act and state standards for its wastewater discharge.

DNREC said when operational, the outfall also will bring closure to a lengthy process during which the city has worked to achieve wastewater compliance – starting in 1998, when DNREC promulgated a Total Maximum Daily Load Regulation requiring elimination of all 13 point sources of nitrogen and phosphorus discharging to the inland bays.