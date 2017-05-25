Worcester Co. Sheriff's Office: 772 Calls for Service During Cru - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Worcester Co. Sheriff's Office: 772 Calls for Service During Cruisin' OC Weekend

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Extra cars in Worcester County for this past weekend's Cruisin' Ocean City event also meant more police patrols.

Lt. Ed Schreirer of the Worcester County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that last weekend his office added supplemental patrols to address the "many issues" that present themselves during the annual event featuring hot rods.

According to Schreirer, over the weekend the Sheriff’s Office responded to 772 calls for service and made 252 traffic stops. Additionally, five DUI-related stops and seven crashes were investigated, although it is not clear how many of those were directly related to the event in Ocean City. 

However, Schreier said there were 19 incidents in which citizens complained about traffic problems related to Cruisin' Ocean City.

The Sheriff’s Office provided assistance to other law enforcement agencies 42 times, according to Schreier.

