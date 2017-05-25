Maryland Governor Vetoes Paid Sick Leave Bill - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he's vetoing a bill that would require businesses with 15 or more employees to provide five days of paid sick leave.
    
The Republican governor announced Thursday he believes the bill is "simply very bad policy" and would hurt small businesses.
    
Hogan, who proposed his own paid sick leave bill that did not advance in the Democrat-led legislature, says he could support a "common sense" proposal. He urged Democrats to work with him to get a bill passed early next year.
    
The governor says he is signing executive orders relating to the issue. One creates a task force to study the issue further. Another provides paid sick leave to contractual employees in the executive branch.

