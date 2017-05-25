Phil the Felton Seal Recovering at National Aquarium

BALTIMORE, Md. - Phil the wayward harbor seal made a name for himself after a viral video caught him crossing Route 15 and his subsequent residence in Coursey Pond for over four months. After being rescued in April, he was taken to the National Aquarium, where workers say in a recent update that Phil is doing well.

According to the National Aquarium's website, Phil's condition is improving. The aquarium says they have had to sedate him to treat his eye injury, but he has been responding well. Additionally, Phil is eating more than ten pounds of herring a day and has gained over 22 pounds since he was admitted. He is also now interacting with "enrichment items" that help prepare him for foraging for food in the wild and keep his natural instincts sharp.

But Phil is not out of the woods yet. According to the aquarium, Phil is exhibiting signs of "neurological irregularities," and they are currently using a motion sensor camera to observe his behavior when the aquarium staff is not in the room. The aquarium's website says the staff hopes this technique will help "diagnose and treat Phil’s neurological condition."