Company Accepts Conditions for Maryland Offshore Wind Project

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Maryland-based US Wind, Inc. took another step forward in its plan to bring the nation's first large-scale offshore wind project to Maryland. 

US Wind formally accepted all conditions the Maryland Public Service Commission (PSC) included in its May 11 approval of US Wind's Maryland offshore wind project. Officials from US Wind say they are moving forward on their plans to make Maryland the East Coast hub of a vibrant new industry.
 
In a letter to the Public Service Commission, US Wind indicated its "acceptance of all conditions of approval set forth in Appendix A of the Order." US Wind also provided its 20-year price schedule for the Offshore Wind Renewable Energy Credits (ORECs).

"This is one more step forward on the path to bring renewable energy, jobs and infrastructure improvements to Maryland," said Paul Rich, director of project development. "We continue our outreach to partners in business, labor and state and local governments to ensure this project provides the maximum benefit for all Marylanders."
 
The PSC's decision awarded 913,845 offshore wind renewable energy credits (ORECs) to US Wind on May 11, 2017. This corresponded with the company's request to support a 248 Megawatt project planned 12 to 17 miles off the coast of Ocean City, Md. Ultimately, US Wind plans to construct up to 187 turbines and produce power for more than 500,000 homes.

