Dover Shootings Cause Heightened Concern Over Safety

DOVER, Del. -- Yellow tape on Wednesday marked the crime scene outside a home in Capital Green where police said two people were shot in broad daylight while filming a rap video.

Days prior, a drive-by shooting occurred at a residential neighborhood in the area of Woodmill Drive and Farmview Drive last week, according to police.

The recent shootings have gripped the attention of some Dover residents and Councilman Roy Sudler said the topic of gun violence will likely be touched upon at a meeting at city hall on Wednesday.

The session was designed to be a community meeting to talk about revitalizing Dover Park, though Sudler said the recent violence would likely be talked about during the meeting because many people want to see more programming and recreational options for young people as summer approaches.

"I'm worried about posses or the possibility of gang initiations or posse initiations," he said.

Police said it's not clear if any of the shootings this month are connected some witnesses and victims aren't talking.

Ra'Shin Atkins of Dover said he thinks people need to tell police what they know about shootings and wants to see heightened police presence in high-crime neighborhoods.

"We have to be consistent on our efforts to maintain certain situations and keep things in line."

Mayor Robin Christiansen and Police Chief Marvin Mailey are expected to make a statement on the shooting on Friday.

