Non-Profits Coalition Creating Pilot Program for those Fighting Addiction

By Madeleine Overturf
GEORGETOWN, Del. - There may be one more way to help fight addiction in Sussex County.

The organization B.R.I.D.G.E.S.--Bridging Recovery in Delaware - Gathering Essential Supports--is starting a "Community Navigators" program to help people get involved in the fight against addiction. Thursday's 2nd Annual Communities that Care conference was the launchpad for the program, organizers say.

"Anyone that's going through an addiction struggle, they seem like they're lost," says B.R.I.D.G.E.S. board member Brian Napier. "They don't know where to go or what to do. We're trying to be that answer. We're trying to shine some light on that situation."

Thursday's conference featured presentations from Delaware State Police on drug statistics and workshops such as teaching people how to recognize the signs of addiction and what resources exist for families with loved ones who are addicts. The pilot program will teach everyday people all the local resources and relevant information about addiction so they can be a source of knowledge to others.

"There's a lot of people that care about the community--a lot of people that are there helping," says B.R.I.D.G.E.S. member David Baugh, who runs Square One DE, Inc. "But we're trying to bring these people together so that there's just one source that if somebody is need in addiction, a family member in addiction, they can say 'Hey, what can we do?' And we can direct them to that help."

There will be two follow up trainings in the fall to help get the Community Navigators program off the ground. Those involved say this is just one part of fighting addiction.

"This is like part of a three leg stool," says Pastor Dan Southern of the Stein Highway Church of God. "We have mental health that does their part and what they can do. We have the law enforcement. And then we're engaging the rest of the community. The lay people so to speak that comes along, that has a burden, that has  desire just to help individuals that are struggling with addiction."

