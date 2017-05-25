Arrest Warrants Issued for Man Accused of Punching Man with Cerebral Palsy

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa.- Pennsylvania authorities have issued an arrest warrant for Barry Baker, the man accused of sucker punching a man with cerebral palsy at a West Chester Pennsylvania 7-11 earlier this month. Police say Baker now resides in Georgetown, Delaware.

According to a release from the Chester County District Attorney's office, the warrant was issued by the Chester County Adult Probation Office for violations of probation/parole. Court documents attached to the release say Baker is currently on probation for a Theft from a Motor Vehicle charge. The documents say on October 7, 2015 Baker was sentenced to three years of consecutive probation for violating his original probation. The documents say that Baker violated his parole because of his 7-11 assault and for failing to pay over $4,000 in restitution and fines.

The release says that Baker’s attorney has been advised of the warrant and Baker also failed to appear for a domestic relations matter Thursday in Chester County. Because of that, the Chester County Domestic Relations Department has issued an additional warrant.

“The defendant should turn himself in immediately to address these warrants," said Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan in a statement. "We will not quit until we find him.”

According to the release, the West Chester Police Department, Chester County Fugitive Unit, and other law enforcement agencies have been attempting to take Baker into custody. Anybody with information on his whereabouts should contact the West Chester Police at 610-696-2700.

A preliminary hearing for the 7-11 incident is scheduled for May 30th.