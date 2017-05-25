Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest

Maurice Pinder was arrested for the posession of drugs and weapons.

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- A Federalsburg man is being held without bond after a traffic stop lead to the discovery of drugs and weapons.

Police pulled over Maurice Pinder's car in Cambridge Wednesday. When they approached, they saw that he had a brass knuckle knife combination weapon in his pocket.

He was asked to get out of the car but refused and was assisted out, police said.

According to police, Pinder removed a clear baggie filled with cocaine from his pocket and tried to discard it.

He was then placed under arrest and a deeper search revealed more baggies, four cell phones, an electronic scale, $770 cash and a 45 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun, which was loaded with 13 rounds of ammunition.

Pinder was charged with having a loaded handgun in a vehicle, possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine and possession with the intent to distribute cocaine.