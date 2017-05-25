Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest

Posted: Updated:
Maurice Pinder was arrested for the posession of drugs and weapons. Maurice Pinder was arrested for the posession of drugs and weapons.

CAMBRIDGE, Md.-  A Federalsburg man is being held without bond after a traffic stop lead to the discovery of drugs and weapons.

Police pulled over Maurice Pinder's car in Cambridge Wednesday. When they approached, they saw that he had a brass knuckle knife combination weapon in his pocket.

He was asked to get out of the car but refused and was assisted out, police said.

According to police, Pinder removed a clear baggie filled with cocaine from his pocket and tried to discard it.

He was then placed under arrest and a deeper search revealed more baggies, four cell phones, an electronic scale, $770 cash and a 45 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun, which was loaded with 13 rounds of ammunition.

Pinder was charged with having a loaded handgun in a vehicle, possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine and possession with the intent to distribute cocaine. 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest

    Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest

    Thursday, May 25 2017 7:56 PM EDT2017-05-25 23:56:24 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 8:00 PM EDT2017-05-26 00:00:18 GMT
    Maurice Pinder was arrested for the posession of drugs and weapons.Maurice Pinder was arrested for the posession of drugs and weapons.

    A Federalsburg man is being held without bond after a traffic stop lead to the discovery of drugs and weapons.

    More

    A Federalsburg man is being held without bond after a traffic stop lead to the discovery of drugs and weapons.

    More

  • Arrest Warrants Issued for Man Accused of Punching Man with Cerebral Palsy

    Arrest Warrants Issued for Man Accused of Punching Man with Cerebral Palsy

    Thursday, May 25 2017 7:30 PM EDT2017-05-25 23:30:35 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 7:33 PM EDT2017-05-25 23:33:47 GMT
    Barry BakerBarry Baker

    Pennsylvania authorities have issued an arrest warrant for Barry Baker, the man accused of sucker punching a man with cerebral palsy at a West Chester Pennsylvania 7-11 earlier this month. 

    More

    Pennsylvania authorities have issued an arrest warrant for Barry Baker, the man accused of sucker punching a man with cerebral palsy at a West Chester Pennsylvania 7-11 earlier this month. 

    More

  • Rehoboth Beach Outfall Project Moving Forward

    Rehoboth Beach Outfall Project Moving Forward

    Thursday, May 25 2017 2:10 PM EDT2017-05-25 18:10:09 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 7:10 PM EDT2017-05-25 23:10:40 GMT

    DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin on Thursday gave approval to construction of an outfall that will discharge Rehoboth Beach's treated wastewater into the Atlantic Ocean, eliminating the largest remaining point source discharge into Delaware’s inland bays. 

    More

    DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin on Thursday gave approval to construction of an outfall that will discharge Rehoboth Beach's treated wastewater into the Atlantic Ocean, eliminating the largest remaining point source discharge into Delaware’s inland bays. 

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices