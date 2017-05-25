Teen Hospitalized After Falling At an Ocean City Hotel - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Teen Hospitalized After Falling At an Ocean City Hotel

Posted: Updated:

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City Police say a 17-year-old boy was hospitalized after falling from an unknown height at a hotel in Ocean City Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the injured teen was an employee for a contractor that was working at the Econo Lodge on 145th Street. EMS transported him to PRMC.

Police say the victim is in critical condition. 

