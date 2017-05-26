Sussex Tech Softball Wins, Wears Pink for Injured Teammate - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Sussex Tech Softball Wins, Wears Pink for Injured Teammate

GEORGETOWN, DE -  It was an emotional playoff game for the Sussex Tech Ravens softball team on Wednesday as they were playing without one of their leaders. Senior catcher Shannon Lord was seriously injured in a car accident on Monday, with possible damage to her spinal cord.

Tech coach John Marvel talked about when he heard Lord had been in an accident. "Immediately my thoughts were for Shannon, and for her family. I started getting up with my friends, and tried to get as many people as I could to pray." That included Sussex Tech Pitcher Taylor Wroten, "I was just really worried cause I didn't know if she would be okay," 

LORD is in stable condition in Christiana Hospital, and according to Coach Marvel she underwent surgery, and currently has movement in her right foot, but not the left foot as of Thursday. Lord most likely won't be able to play again in this her senior year as the Ravens continue into the playoffs. So the team is dedicating each game to Shannon by wearing pink to let her know they are thinking of her. From pink ribbons to pink shoe laces, says Kayla Booros, "We could put them in our hair, and then from that we built on by making posters for her, and starting a bake sale, and just having school wear pink in honor of her. 

Marvel said without Shannon as their leader, now was not the time to feel sorry for themselves, but a time to come together. "Our mantra is to keep rowing. So its like row the boat. You can't do anything about where you've been but learn from it. What you have to do is keep rowing. 

And on Wednesday, all wearing pink in honor of Lord, Sussex Tech pulled out a 3 - 0 win over Newark Charter in the Delaware State softball opening round of the playoffs.  

Wroten says with this happening it made the team think about how precious every moment is. "I think it made us realize how important we all to each other, and how things can change so fast, and it made us want to win even more since it's her senior year and she can't play.

Tech will wear pink again on Friday as they "Play For Shan" in the second round of the state playoffs.

