Sussex Tech Softball Wins, Wears Pink for Injured Teammate

Ocean City Police say a 17-year-old boy was hospitalized after falling from an unknown height at a hotel in Ocean City Thursday afternoon.More
A Federalsburg man is being held without bond after a traffic stop lead to the discovery of drugs and weapons.More
The organization B.R.I.D.G.E.S.--Bridging Recovery in Delaware - Gathering Essential Supports--is starting a "Community Navigators" program to help people get involved in the fight against addiction.More
Cruisin' leaves it's mark on Ocean City.More
Last weekend's Cruisin' Ocean City event left its mark, in more ways than one.More
Crabbing season is well underway, and that means hundreds of thousands of crab pots are in the Chesapeake Bay catching blue crabs.
Every morning during crabbing season, you can see watermen gathering up their pots, collecting their catch, and putting the pots back in the water. What you cannot see is the problem: pots that have had their lines severed sit on the bay's bottom, sometimes never seen again, along with the crabs inside them.More
Yellow tape on Wednesday marked the crime scene outside a home in Capital Green where police said two people were shot in broad daylight while filming a rap video.More
Thousands of cars rumbled into Ocean City for Cruisin' OC but not everyone was thrilled about it.
For 27 years unique cars have traveled from hundreds of miles away to drive up and down the streets of Ocean City.
While this event might be a big attraction for people who aren't from Delmarva, not everyone gets revved up for the weekend.Locals said that over the past few years the noise and the smell has gotten to be a little too much.More
