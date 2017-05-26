No Beach Swimming Until Ocean City Lifeguards Return to Duty - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

No Beach Swimming Until Ocean City Lifeguards Return to Duty

Aerial view of Ocean City (Photo: WBOC Chopper 16) Aerial view of Ocean City (Photo: WBOC Chopper 16)

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP/WBOC)- Ocean City officials are urging residents and visitors not to swim at the resort town's beaches until lifeguards return to duty.
    
Officials say that despite the long Memorial Day weekend, people should not swim at the town's beaches until Saturday morning when the beach patrol is back on guard.
    
Ocean City communications manager Jessica Waters said people are urged to keep their feet in the sand until the lifeguards return to the stands at 10 a.m. Saturday.
    
The beach patrol will be on duty each day from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. until the weekend of Sept. 24.

