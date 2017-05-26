New State Commission Focuses on African, Caribbean Affairs

Ocean City officials are urging residents and visitors not to swim at the resort town's beaches until lifeguards return to duty on Saturday morning.More
Ocean City officials are urging residents and visitors not to swim at the resort town's beaches until lifeguards return to duty on Saturday morning.More
Emergency crews are responding to the scene of a helicopter crash in New Castle, Del.More
A medical helicopter crashed late Thursday morning behind a building in a Delaware industrial park, killing the pilot. There were no other injuries reported.More
Ocean City police say a 17-year-old boy was hospitalized after falling from an unknown height at a hotel in Ocean City on Thursday afternoon.More
Ocean City police say a 17-year-old boy was hospitalized after falling from an unknown height at a hotel in Ocean City on Thursday afternoon.More
Ocean City police say a 17-year-old boy was hospitalized after falling from an unknown height at a hotel in Ocean City on Thursday afternoon.More
Ocean City police say a 17-year-old boy was hospitalized after falling from an unknown height at a hotel in Ocean City on Thursday afternoon.More
Cruisin' leaves it's mark on Ocean City.More
Last weekend's Cruisin' Ocean City event left its mark, in more ways than one.More
A Federalsburg man is being held without bond after a traffic stop lead to the discovery of drugs and weapons.More
Authorities say a Federalsburg man is being held without bond after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs and weapons.More
Yellow tape on Wednesday marked the crime scene outside a home in Capital Green where police said two people were shot in broad daylight while filming a rap video.More
Yellow tape on Wednesday marked the crime scene outside a home in Capital Green where police said two people were shot in broad daylight while filming a rap video.More
Crabbing season is well underway, and that means hundreds of thousands of crab pots are in the Chesapeake Bay catching blue crabs.
Every morning during crabbing season, you can see watermen gathering up their pots, collecting their catch, and putting the pots back in the water. What you cannot see is the problem: pots that have had their lines severed sit on the bay's bottom, sometimes never seen again, along with the crabs inside them.More
Crabbing season is well underway, and that means hundreds of thousands of crab pots are in the Chesapeake Bay catching blue crabs.
Every morning during crabbing season, you can see watermen gathering up their pots, collecting their catch, and putting the pots back in the water. What you cannot see is the problem: pots that have had their lines severed sit on the bay's bottom, sometimes never seen again, along with the crabs inside them.More
Thursday marked day four of the White Marlin Open trial in Baltimore, in which a federal judge has to figure out who will get the millions of dollars in prize money from last year's tournament held in Ocean City.More
Thursday marked day four of the White Marlin Open trial in Baltimore, in which a federal judge has to figure out who will get the millions of dollars in prize money from last year's tournament held in Ocean City.More